LETTER: Trump did not mock disabled reporter

The alleged mocking that President-elect Trump did involved him flailing his arms around, which is something Kovaleski does not and cannot do as his right hand is particularly affected, being sharply angled and very limited in movement.

President-elect Trump has also performed the same movements while mocking others — once in the very same speech people like you are using to falsely accuse him of mocking a disabled person.

Look, Mike, I get it. You are a leftist who likes to desperately go after conservatives any way and any how you can. I remember your sickening, almost endless and equally false attacks against Minnesota State Rep. Mary Franson. Look where that got you. That's right. Exactly nowhere. She just handily won her fourth term.

Maybe you should just give up on all your attempts at political commentary, Mike. Your use of both falsehoods and childish name-calling clearly end up embarrassing only yourself.

Jason Hubred

Alexandria, MN