LETTER: It takes a village to run and process an election

Thank you to the maintenance staff for making sure that we had comfortable temperatures during off hours.

Also, a very big thank you to all of my staff for your very long hours and dedication to make sure the absentee and in-person votes are processed accurately and all of your work during a very long Election Day to report a fair and accurate election.

Our staff was available to answer questions regarding polling places, polling place voting questions and/or issues, process the 3,905 absentee ballots and receive, verify and upload returns from around 6:15 a.m. on Election Day until around 4:10 a.m. the following morning. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all. We are lucky to have each and every one of you.

Voters, next time you see an election official, please thank them for all of the work they do on your behalf.

Char Rosenow,

Douglas County Auditor-Treasurer

Alexandria, MN