LETTER: ISDS poses threat

The Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) provision poses a risk to national sovereignty by allowing corporations to sue governments for loss of future earnings.

A loss in these cases means the taxpayers will pay the huge financial penalties. The TPP is a static document and doesn't take into account the unforeseen circumstances in our future as climate and geopolitical landscapes change.

Pro-trade economists admit that global trade creates winners and losers but say this is the price we must pay to lift people out of poverty. The reality is that the majorities are not "lifted out" and all too often they are displaced and disempowered.

"The United States International Trade Commission has ignored TPP food safety costs and overstates benefits for farmers. Even when U.S. agricultural exports do increase, that does not translate into prosperity to farmers and ranchers," writes Dr. Steve Suppan, senior policy analyst at IATP.

I am not opposed to foreign trade, but this 6,000-plus page document encompasses 40 percent of the total global economy and includes much more than just trading material goods between the 12 different countries.

The full text is available at this website: https://ustr.gov/trade-agreements/free-trade-agreements/trans-pacific-pa...

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has refused to take a public position on TPP. It's time for her to stand with the people she represents; so I urge you to contact Sen. Klobuchar today and voice your strong opposition to the TPP.

Sylvia Luetmer

Alexandria, MN