LETTER: Westrom knows importance of rural broadband

Many other rural communities have benefited too because of Torrey's help of over $50 million he's supported for rural Internet. There are more grants for your communities to still apply for because of Torrey Westrom's support.

We all know how important high-speed Internet is for families and job creation. So does Sen. Westrom. And that's why I'm urging you to vote for Westrom on Nov. 8!

Gary Hoffman

Graceville, MN

(A paid political letter)