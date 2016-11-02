LETTER: Westrom knows importance of rural broadband
To the editor:
Readers need to know that Sen. Westrom has been a key co-author and supporter of rural broadband matching grants to improve the Internet in our small communities and rural areas. Because of what he's supported, Big Stone County has been able to build out most of the rural areas in our county, greatly improving customers' Internet speeds.
Many other rural communities have benefited too because of Torrey's help of over $50 million he's supported for rural Internet. There are more grants for your communities to still apply for because of Torrey Westrom's support.
We all know how important high-speed Internet is for families and job creation. So does Sen. Westrom. And that's why I'm urging you to vote for Westrom on Nov. 8!
Gary Hoffman
Graceville, MN
(A paid political letter)