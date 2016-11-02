LETTER: Reject the chronic dysfunction
To the editor:
This is a pivotal year. Voters have a choice of whether to accept the same failed policies, gross mismanagement, political division, and childish blame game that has plagued our state Legislature over the last two years, or whether to cast a fresh vote for new leaders that can bring us back together for the common good as Minnesotans. And the stakes couldn't be higher.
The median wage for 90 percent of us has fallen since 1980. Everyone is working longer, harder, and faster for less. We must increase incomes for regular hard working families.
Greedy private corporations are increasing your health care costs to nearly $10,000 per year, while other developed nations provide better overall quality care for half the price. That's why I support the Minnesota Health Plan, which allows every family to visit a doctor for far less than people pay now.
Vote in favor of the benefits our seniors have earned, long-overdue infrastructure repair, LGA to lower property taxes, stronger education, clean lakes, rural broadband, family farmers, and small locally owned businesses.
Reject the chronic dysfunction that has gripped the Legislature. Vote out all the career politicians beholden to big money in the state Legislature.
Shawn Olson, Candidate for
Minnesota State Senate
Alexandria, MN
(A paid political letter)