LETTER: Is this the demise of our democracy?
To the editor:
I am writing this letter as I am concerned about our democracy.
Supreme Court Justice Souter made a prediction some 20 years ago. He said that a democracy can survive only as long as it can resolve problems and issues. He said that if it doesn't resolve problems, a strong leader will arise to say that he alone can solve all problems and save the nation. He further stated in his prediction that in the time of ancient Rome, a strong monarch arose to take over, and Rome fell.
We are in desperate times today. We should think twice before filling in the oval at the ballot box for a leader who defies all reality and does not accept proven results. Clinton has lots of faults but has the experience and leadership qualities to lead our democracy in these troubled times.
The demise of our democracy could only be a few darkened ovals away. The prediction of Justice Souter is so real today.
Arthur Haug
Alexandria, MN
(A paid political letter)