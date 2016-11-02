LETTER: Is this the demise of our democracy?

We are in desperate times today. We should think twice before filling in the oval at the ballot box for a leader who defies all reality and does not accept proven results. Clinton has lots of faults but has the experience and leadership qualities to lead our democracy in these troubled times.

The demise of our democracy could only be a few darkened ovals away. The prediction of Justice Souter is so real today.

Arthur Haug

Alexandria, MN

(A paid political letter)