LETTER: Cast your vote for life

In the United States alone, over the past 43 years, we have killed almost 60 million people. We all think the Holocaust in Nazi Germany in the 1940s was horrific. Well, we now have committed the equivalent of 10 Holocausts right here in America.

Since we are all made by God, in His image, this is an abomination to God; this culture of death. "I knew you when you were in your mother's womb." (Jeremiah 1:5)

Please view the sermon of a priest in Phoenix: https://www.catholicvote.org/phoenix-priest-speaks-hard-truths-on-cathol... and a four-part series on Catholics and the 2016 election: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/watch-can-a-catholic-justify-voting-fo....

As long as Christians continue to vote for the Democrat platform, their positions on life issues will continue to get worse. As Edmund Burke stated, "All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing."

Rod Borden

Farwell, MN

(A paid political letter)