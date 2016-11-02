LETTER: Political campaigns should be positive

But my opponent and his backers have run a different campaign. They have resorted to negative attacks — many that are misleading and others that are outright false. They would have you believe I'm a no-good politician who would rather live in the metro than here in Western Minnesota. Of course, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Western Minnesota has been my home all my life, and it's been good to my family. That's why I am running for the House. Just like I fought for my students as a teacher, just like I fought for patients as an EMT, I am going to fight for Western Minnesota families in the Minnesota House.

I ask for your vote. It would be an honor to bring your priorities to St. Paul and to fight for a stronger Greater Minnesota.

Jay McNamar,

Candidate for House District 12A

Elbow Lake, MN

