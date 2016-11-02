LETTER: Franson has clear answers

Rep. Mary Franson answered all the questions with clear, concise answers that everyone can understand. It's obvious why she is endorsed by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life and the NRA, because honest conservatism is her core principle and she applies that to the issues including taxes, health insurance and senior care.

Franson's opponent would not reply to the MCCL or the NRA survey. She also had several questions that she was asked at the candidate forum that she either had no answer or very unclear response, yet she stated multiple times she wants to be a voice of the people.

With many constituents in District 8B facing looming issues like skyrocketing health insurance premiums and child care costs, we the people need a strong voice with clear answers in St. Paul. That voice is Mary Franson.

Jeff Wiebe

Ottertail, MN

(A paid political letter)