LETTER: Hinrichs is a worthy candidate

Russ grew up in Alexandria giving countless hours back to the community, working as a special education teacher, coaching students in both football and baseball, and serving as the local president of Education Minnesota.

As a senator, he will support funding for local aid projects, encourage legislation that allows education to be available to people at all levels, and advocate to lower property taxes for local farmers, businesses, and homeowners. Most importantly, Russ has run a positive campaign and if elected would continue this conduct. He would cooperate with members of both parties in order to compromise and find solutions for the issues facing Minnesotans today.

In an election year that is so bogged down with negativity and frustration, we must look for the positives. Russ is one of those positives, and I hope you will support him on November 8.

Emma Ziegler

Alexandria, MN

(A paid political letter)