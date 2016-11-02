LETTER: Hinrichs is a worthy candidate
To the editor:
This past summer, I was given the opportunity to work with Russ Hinrichs and his campaign for the Minnesota State Senate. Through working with him, I have learned a lot about his character and can assure you that he is a man worthy of your vote.
Russ grew up in Alexandria giving countless hours back to the community, working as a special education teacher, coaching students in both football and baseball, and serving as the local president of Education Minnesota.
As a senator, he will support funding for local aid projects, encourage legislation that allows education to be available to people at all levels, and advocate to lower property taxes for local farmers, businesses, and homeowners. Most importantly, Russ has run a positive campaign and if elected would continue this conduct. He would cooperate with members of both parties in order to compromise and find solutions for the issues facing Minnesotans today.
In an election year that is so bogged down with negativity and frustration, we must look for the positives. Russ is one of those positives, and I hope you will support him on November 8.
Emma Ziegler
Alexandria, MN
(A paid political letter)