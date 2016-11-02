LETTER: DFL has no place for pro-life

Collin, there is no place in the DFL for a pro-life person. I remember the attacks we both endured from our own DFL party back in the 1980s when I held fundraisers for you.

Apparently, your party has reduced your role to that of a rented mule, good only to drag local candidates to St. Paul who cannot get there on their own words. This is a sad end to a long and distinguished career. You deserve better, my friend. And so do the people of Minnesota.

Tom Marthaler

Osakis, MN

(A paid political letter)