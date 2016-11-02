LETTER: DFL has no place for pro-life
To the editor:
Open letter to Rep. Collin Peterson:
I see you are running ads in support of DFL candidates Gail Kulp, Minnesota House, and Russ Hinrichs, Minnesota Senate. Both Kulp and Hinrichs did not respond to MCCL's candidate survey.
Collin, there is no place in the DFL for a pro-life person. I remember the attacks we both endured from our own DFL party back in the 1980s when I held fundraisers for you.
Apparently, your party has reduced your role to that of a rented mule, good only to drag local candidates to St. Paul who cannot get there on their own words. This is a sad end to a long and distinguished career. You deserve better, my friend. And so do the people of Minnesota.
Tom Marthaler
Osakis, MN
(A paid political letter)