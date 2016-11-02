LETTER: It's time to make a choice

What about the issues? Young families with preschool children are facing rising costs of care. In many young families, both parents need to work. Universal preschool could help these families.

Health care costs are rising. Is it better to rail against The Affordable Care Act and blame, blame, blame, or should our politicians actually try to work toward a solution?

There is a choice to be made. Do you want someone who commissions silly songs for the radio, or do you want a person willing and able to work for the common good?

We need more than name calling. We need a thoughtful, capable person to represent us. We need Jay McNamar.

William Clayton

Farwell, MN

(A paid political letter)