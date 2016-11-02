LETTER: Trump didn't know he was being recorded

Jesus said, "He who has no sin, let him cast the first stone" at the woman caught in adultery. No one did.

Hillary Clinton promises to raise taxes, continue Obama's policies, increase funding to Planned Parenthood, appoint Supreme Court justices who favor abortions and gay marriage, punish Christian businesses that refuse to service gay weddings, offer free college tuition, more government handouts.

She stated, "Deep-seated religious beliefs will have to be changed." We have already pushed God out of schools. Many are atheists.

Donald Trump supports the Constitution, condemns abortions, vows to protect the rights of people of faith in God, believes in the sanctity of human life, would not fund abortions done by Planned Parenthood, maintain our military strength, support Israel, cut taxes on businesses to bring back jobs, change health care laws, require able-bodied men to work and not live on government handouts.

Jackie Wilken

Miltona, MN

(A paid political letter)