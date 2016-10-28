LETTER: Voters should be aware of these

We are currently seeing 60 percent increases in premiums. Now, Gov. Dayton and the Democrats want to fix this mess in one short, special session. Their answer is millions more of your tax dollars going toward their failed system. Then they will count on you to forget who gave you this mess. Don't fall for it!

2. On the county ballot: The Douglas County Board wants you, the voter, to allow them the authority to appoint our county auditor/treasurer. These positions are elected for a reason. They are our financial check and balance system that has been in place for many years.

I find it interesting that the same voters who voted for county commissioners aren't smart enough to elect these two positions? I don't think so. Don't give up your right to vote. Vote no.

MN Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen

Alexandria, MN

