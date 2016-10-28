LETTER: It is your decision

If you are satisfied with ObamaCare, vote for Hillary, because she plans to do the same or worse.

If you are satisfied with all the lies Hillary has told, according to FBI Director James Comey, then vote for her.

If you are satisfied with energy costs skyrocketing because she wants to get rid of many of our own energy sources, including coal, then vote for Hillary.

If you are satisfied with her raising taxes on the rich and chasing our jobs overseas, then vote for Hillary.

If you are not concerned about losing many of our Second Amendment rights, then vote for Hillary.

If you're not concerned about all the money given to the Clinton Foundation from foreign countries that hate us and expect some favor in return, then vote for Hillary.

If you're not concerned about the Supreme Court going almost totally liberal and changing our life for many, many years, then vote for Hillary.

The list goes on and on.

If this isn't enough to convince you to vote for a conservative administration, then I'm really sorry.

Jim Korkowski

Alexandria, MN

(A paid political letter)