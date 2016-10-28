LETTER: Finish sessions without chaos

Dayton did not veto the bonding bill. After weeks of continued Democrat cries to see the bonding bill, it was finally sent to the House shortly before midnight on closing night. It had a Southwest Light Rail amendment that the Republicans couldn't accept, so the majority adjourned the session early without a vote on the bill. If the bill had been presented in a timely manner, the SW-LRT problem could have been negotiated.

Vote to return Jay McNamar to the House so sessions can be finished without chaos the final night.

Susanne Engstrom

Alexandria, MN

(A paid political letter)