LETTER: Vote for healthy gridlock

The boy held out a political ad. "Here, it says 'grid lock.'"

The father smiled, "That's not what it means. It's hard to explain."

"Why? Is it bad?"

"No, it can be good"

"But they want to end it. If it's good, why do they want to end it?"

"It depends on how you look at it. Imagine you hired a bodyguard to protect you from those mean boys at school. When those boys started pushing you around, your bodyguard just said, 'Look guys, if we talk, we can agree on a solution.'"

"Hey! I hired him to protect me!"

"Right. That's another way to describe gridlock. It means someone standing up to defend you from others."

That's a made-up story, but the gridlock in St. Paul isn't. I'm OK with gridlock. I voted for Jeff Backer to protect our rural values and not let the metro bully us because we have fewer people. And he has. He's willing to work with the DFL, but not surrender to them. I'm voting for Jeff Backer for healthy gridlock.

Angela Wold

Wheaton, MN

(A paid political letter)