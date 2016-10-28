LETTER: Gail Kulp is clear choice
To the editor:
I met Gail Kulp about five years ago and liked her immediately. She was soft-spoken, yet commanded attention. She was fun, but also took things seriously. She was an active listener, really wanting to get the other person's point of view and learn from it. She was positive and inspiring.
Now she's running to be our state representative in 8B. I know the kind of leader she'll be. She'll be open and authentic. She'll use her ability to see a problem and, working with everyone, she'll find solutions. Gail will have the integrity to do the right thing even if it is not popular. She truly will be a representative for everyone! Humble enough to recognize that it takes the efforts of many people to achieve things, Gail will be willing to work with others for the good of Minnesota.
Gail doesn't want to be a career-politician. She sees this as an opportunity to serve.
On November 8, we have many important decisions to make. One of them is so important to us locally. What a clear choice we have!
Vote Gail Kulp for Minnesota House 8B.
Bonnie Schnell
Alexandria, MN
(A paid political letter)