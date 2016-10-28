LETTER: Gail Kulp is clear choice

Now she's running to be our state representative in 8B. I know the kind of leader she'll be. She'll be open and authentic. She'll use her ability to see a problem and, working with everyone, she'll find solutions. Gail will have the integrity to do the right thing even if it is not popular. She truly will be a representative for everyone! Humble enough to recognize that it takes the efforts of many people to achieve things, Gail will be willing to work with others for the good of Minnesota.

Gail doesn't want to be a career-politician. She sees this as an opportunity to serve.

On November 8, we have many important decisions to make. One of them is so important to us locally. What a clear choice we have!

Vote Gail Kulp for Minnesota House 8B.

Bonnie Schnell

Alexandria, MN

(A paid political letter)