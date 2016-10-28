LETTER: Franson flip; Ingebrigtsen out of touch

Incumbent Bill Ingebrigtsen said a higher minimum wage is a bad idea. Struggling? He says you "need to work harder." How many hours should a parent have to work to support a family of four, Bill? 80? 100? And when do they get family time in these long working days? If rent accounts for 70 percent of your income, how do you afford food, let alone shoes for the kids? And though Bill had free college at ATCC, he doesn't think it's feasible for current students to have the same opportunity.

We need representatives that help working people and local businesses, not big corporations and the wealthy. Bring new vision and non-partisanship to our Legislature. Vote Shawn Olson and Gail Kulp.

Jami Gaither

Alexandria, MN

(A paid political letter)