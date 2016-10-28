LETTER: Franson flip; Ingebrigtsen out of touch
To the editor:
At the LWV candidate debate, incumbent Mary Franson gave us reason to pause. The Echo Press asked about support for a local government aid increase. Gail Kulp immediately supported increased LGA with detailed figures. Mary Franson agreed she supported LGA, listing a half dozen towns in her district that rely on these funds. But when Gail asked why Mary had voted to freeze LGA, Franson refused to respond.
Incumbent Bill Ingebrigtsen said a higher minimum wage is a bad idea. Struggling? He says you "need to work harder." How many hours should a parent have to work to support a family of four, Bill? 80? 100? And when do they get family time in these long working days? If rent accounts for 70 percent of your income, how do you afford food, let alone shoes for the kids? And though Bill had free college at ATCC, he doesn't think it's feasible for current students to have the same opportunity.
We need representatives that help working people and local businesses, not big corporations and the wealthy. Bring new vision and non-partisanship to our Legislature. Vote Shawn Olson and Gail Kulp.
Jami Gaither
Alexandria, MN
(A paid political letter)