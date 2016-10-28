LETTER: Candidate pledges to work hard

If things are going well in 8B, the people of the district should be doing well too. When that happens, all of Minnesota is better off. That's why my description of fair taxes in the Voter Guide (10/26/16) should include, "Raise Local Government Aid (LGA) to 2002 levels so property taxes can be lowered and improve local economies."

I am truly humbled and grateful to be endorsed by the Echo Press. And I pledge to work hard, building on areas of agreement to get the work of government done. I am committed to serving all the people of 8B, because that's what a citizen legislator does.

Please vote for me so I can be your voice in St. Paul.

Gail Kulp

Alexandria, MN

