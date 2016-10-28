LETTER: This election is a disaster

This election we have one side that spouts hate and discontent for almost everything and everybody and people love it. On the other side, they spout lies and deception to hide the truth and people love it.

Now if we read the Bible, in 2 Timothy, Chapter 3, Paul talks about these two same people and tells us not to flock to them. Not to gather around them, but to avoid them, to stay away from them. In a simple word: Run!

Now, here's the rub: In a 2015 Pew report, only 36 percent of the people say they go to church. For a country that was founded on religious freedom, that does not speak well for us as a country and that is why this election is a disaster. So what should a pastor do?

Don Dreher

Alexandria, MN