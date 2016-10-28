LETTER: Fundraiser generosity is amazing
To the editor:
Recently, there have been several fundraising events here in Alexandria, for example: Someplace Safe, Love Inc, etc.; and there is another one coming up this weekend: the Festival of Tables, which raises money to improve and enrich the lives of the residents at Knute Nelson and Grand Arbor.
What amazes me about these many occasions is that Alexandria businesses and citizens are so overwhelmingly generous with their time, their support, and their money.
To every business that has given to a silent action, given up window space to advertise a fundraiser, or underwritten an event, to every individual who has given hours of his or her time, to every Alexandrian who has shown up to encourage, participate, or donate ... Thank you!
Ruthie Schultz
Alexandria, MN