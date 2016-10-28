LETTER: Fundraiser generosity is amazing

What amazes me about these many occasions is that Alexandria businesses and citizens are so overwhelmingly generous with their time, their support, and their money.

To every business that has given to a silent action, given up window space to advertise a fundraiser, or underwritten an event, to every individual who has given hours of his or her time, to every Alexandrian who has shown up to encourage, participate, or donate ... Thank you!

Ruthie Schultz

Alexandria, MN