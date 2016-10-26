Search
    LETTER: Thank you to VA clinics

    Posted Today at 8:30 a.m.

    To the editor:

    We read a great deal about the deficiencies of the VA health program nationally.

    We are most fortunate to have the VA facility in St. Cloud and the local clinic in Alexandria. I am a World War II veteran and with advancing age have health-care needs on a frequent basis.

    I have experienced thoughtful, caring, professional, competent and prompt attention to my needs in both St. Cloud and Alexandria. I could not ask for better care from all the staff, including clerks, nurses and physicians.

    We veterans are indeed blessed and I for one express my thanks.

    Paul M. Arnesen,

    Lt Cdr USNR Retired

    Alexandria, MN

