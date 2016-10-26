LETTER: Thank you to VA clinics
To the editor:
We read a great deal about the deficiencies of the VA health program nationally.
We are most fortunate to have the VA facility in St. Cloud and the local clinic in Alexandria. I am a World War II veteran and with advancing age have health-care needs on a frequent basis.
I have experienced thoughtful, caring, professional, competent and prompt attention to my needs in both St. Cloud and Alexandria. I could not ask for better care from all the staff, including clerks, nurses and physicians.
We veterans are indeed blessed and I for one express my thanks.
Paul M. Arnesen,
Lt Cdr USNR Retired
Alexandria, MN