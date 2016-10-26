LETTER: Odell fully understands issues

I have known Greg for 10 years as of this past summer. We became friends through the Regeneration Center in Alexandria. He came to my side when I was going through the most difficult time of my life after my first marriage ended in a nasty divorce. He was very understanding and compassionate from a biblical perspective in my healing and mending process.

Since then, our friendship has flourished and blossomed. I have found Greg to have a genuine concern and compassion for people. He is an effective communicator and I believe Greg fully understands the challenges that our voting —people face in today's society.

In addition, he has met with local principals and has done research to more fully understand the issues facing Alexandria's school system.

He is a good man with an impressive resume that anyone would have great admiration for. I wholeheartedly endorse Greg Odell's candidacy for the Alexandria School Board.

Lee C. Roschen

Dawson, MN

(A paid political letter)