LETTER: Time clocks are good business practice

Sure, law enforcement and on-call employees are an exception, but the majority of employees need to punch in. Anyone who shows up on time and puts in a good day's work won't have a problem with it.

Ask any business — private or corporate, big or small — what they do. They have to keep track of time, product, workload, performance, etc. They have to make ends meet. They can't just tap the taxpayer for more money.

In the metro area, they have caught public employees sleeping in trucks, reading the paper, or at home while on the clock. If you think these things only happen in the metro area, then it's a safe bet to say there is no abuse or crime in our area and no kids in public school use drugs.

Greg Dropik

Carlos, MN