LETTER: Keep Westrom working for students

Keep Westrom working for students
I am writing because parents and their students do well with Sen. Westrom fighting for us on education. Torrey Westrom has a solid record of supporting increases to the "per pupil" funding formula that is the lifeblood for our rural schools.
Since his last election in 2012 for the Minnesota Senate, he's fought for a steady increase in the funding formula, instead of allowing Twin Cities politicians to try and siphon off education money to just fund metro schools. Torrey has stood up and said a student should be treated like a student no matter where they live.
Teachers, students and parents need to know they have a friend in Sen. Westrom for supporting education funding and new technology, which is why I urge all voters to keep Westrom's common sense working for our students!
Mark McNally
(8 years, Morris Area School Board)
Glenwood, MN
