LETTER: Keep Westrom working for students

Since his last election in 2012 for the Minnesota Senate, he's fought for a steady increase in the funding formula, instead of allowing Twin Cities politicians to try and siphon off education money to just fund metro schools. Torrey has stood up and said a student should be treated like a student no matter where they live.

Teachers, students and parents need to know they have a friend in Sen. Westrom for supporting education funding and new technology, which is why I urge all voters to keep Westrom's common sense working for our students!

Mark McNally

(8 years, Morris Area School Board)

Glenwood, MN

(A paid political letter)