    LETTER: Kulp shows strength, determination

    Posted Today at 7:30 a.m.

    To the editor:

    During this election season, I've had an opportunity to become acquainted with Gail Kulp. She has given the voters of House District 8B a chance to meet her through town hall gatherings as well as door-to-door contacts. Her life journey of parenting a child with disabilities and being the adult child of an aging parent has given her broad opportunities to advocate for diverse populations.

    Her slogan: "Learn from the Past — Live Gratefully Today — Invest in the Future" expresses to me the strength and determination she will bring as our representative in St. Paul.

    Gail is a knowledgeable, worthy candidate for House District 8B. She deserves our vote November 8.

    Charlotte Hanson

    Alexandria, MN

    (A paid political letter)

