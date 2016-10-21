LETTER: Kulp shows strength, determination
To the editor:
During this election season, I've had an opportunity to become acquainted with Gail Kulp. She has given the voters of House District 8B a chance to meet her through town hall gatherings as well as door-to-door contacts. Her life journey of parenting a child with disabilities and being the adult child of an aging parent has given her broad opportunities to advocate for diverse populations.
Her slogan: "Learn from the Past — Live Gratefully Today — Invest in the Future" expresses to me the strength and determination she will bring as our representative in St. Paul.
Gail is a knowledgeable, worthy candidate for House District 8B. She deserves our vote November 8.
Charlotte Hanson
Alexandria, MN
(A paid political letter)