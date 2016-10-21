LETTER: Sen. Westrom listens to constituents

Some safe state highways are already raised to 60 MPH; the rest will be raised over the next two-plus years because of Sen. Westrom's bipartisan work on this to get it done.

Thank you, Sen. Westrom. That just made sense for those of us who have so many miles to travel in rural Minnesota.

Voters need to know this about Sen. Westrom. Vote to re-elect Torrey Westrom on Nov. 8!

Bob Westfall

Rothsay, MN

(A paid political letter)