LETTER: Sen. Westrom listens to constituents
To the editor:
In 2013 when his constituents brought up over and over at town meetings their desire to raise speed limits from 55 to 60 MPH on rural roads, Westrom listened and went to work by authoring a bill; representing his rural travelers. Although initially opposed by the governor, Westrom worked with the governor's staff, Democrats and Republicans to get it done.
Some safe state highways are already raised to 60 MPH; the rest will be raised over the next two-plus years because of Sen. Westrom's bipartisan work on this to get it done.
Thank you, Sen. Westrom. That just made sense for those of us who have so many miles to travel in rural Minnesota.
Voters need to know this about Sen. Westrom. Vote to re-elect Torrey Westrom on Nov. 8!
Bob Westfall
Rothsay, MN
(A paid political letter)