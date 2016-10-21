LETTER: Westrom willing to 'go to the mat'

However, Sen. Westrom and his rural colleagues stood up to this monopoly and pushed through positive change in 2015, allowing competition for these routine audits; just like school boards already could do. This has resulted in thousands of dollars a year savings for many rural counties, because of what Torrey Westrom was willing to "go to the mat for."

This type of common sense government reform is why I urge voters to support Torrey Westrom on Nov. 8.

Steve Fults

Donnelly, MN

(A paid political letter)