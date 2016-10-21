LETTER: Vote for growth and opportunity
To the editor:
Are you ready to vote? All you need to know about the DFL Party is:
1. That while under Democratic control of the House, Senate and governor, they passed the failed, and as the governor correctly stated, not affordable health care plan.
2. They established a failed MNsure plan and bureaucracy costing $500 million from taxpayers' pockets.
3. They failed to pass a bi-partisan bonding bill for many statewide projects, with a DFL governor and a DFL majority Senate.
That's enough for me! Vote GOP: growth and opportunity party.
Marilyn Ingebrigtsen
Alexandria, MN
(A paid political letter)