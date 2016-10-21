LETTER: This house was a welcoming home

The Townsends hosted many, many festivities in its lovely setting. Fred's mom was brought into its caring arms and "nursed" through her last days. Their own children and grandchildren nested in its warmth when necessary. Missionaries were given well-earned rests as they traveled far and wide. Now the front door is gone, but not the memories.

In both the helicopter "incident" and the fire, we saw another picture of what this home, this family is all about: a Prayer sign. And that's how the family is handling the situation, with prayer and the knowledge that they've not been abandoned by their Lord and Savior.

The house is a huge loss not only to them, but to the many of us who have been welcomed into its arms.

Gretchen C. Nelson

Alexandria, MN