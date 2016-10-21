LETTER: Find out more about stuttering

For nearly 70 years, the Stuttering Foundation has offered free information about stuttering and its treatment. To mark this year's awareness day, we've compiled information for all ages from speech-language pathologists around the world who specialize in the treatment of stuttering. This invaluable info can be found at www.StutteringHelp.org.

We hope to reach everyone with accurate and informed information about stuttering.

Jane Fraser, president, The Stuttering Foundation

Memphis, TN