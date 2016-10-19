LETTER: Unborn life matters

I've known Torrey for many years and know he has a solid record supporting pro-life issues. He's supported multiple common sense pro-life matters and has opposed taxpayer funded abortions. He has also been endorsed again by the MCCL.

I want to remind voters to vote and urge them to support Sen. Westrom on Nov. 8 to have someone who values children and pro-life policies like Torrey!

Inga Mae Urke

Starbuck, MN

(A paid political letter)