    LETTER: Unborn life matters

    Posted Today at 6:30 a.m.

    To the editor:

    Voters that want to know they have someone who will stand up and speak up for babies and the pro-life issues should support Torrey Westrom for the Minnesota Senate.

    I've known Torrey for many years and know he has a solid record supporting pro-life issues. He's supported multiple common sense pro-life matters and has opposed taxpayer funded abortions. He has also been endorsed again by the MCCL.

    I want to remind voters to vote and urge them to support Sen. Westrom on Nov. 8 to have someone who values children and pro-life policies like Torrey!

    Inga Mae Urke

    Starbuck, MN

    (A paid political letter)

