LETTER: What's good for Twin Cities is good for Minnesota

While China is recreating the old Silk Road — economically connecting all of Asia with high speed rail — in Minnesota we are politically paralyzed over the idea of light rail transit in the Twin Cities. But the alternative of building more roads just adds to an existing system easily congested by weather in winter and repair in summer. Besides, how much space is available to run more traffic lanes into our urban cores?

Automobile commuting also involves charges for daily parking and the construction of parking lots and garages that consume a quarter of all inner city space.

A light rail transit system in the Twin Cities is infrastructure that's a plus for the entire state. It has always been that what's good for the Twin Cities is good for Minnesota, and vice versa.

With the election of Gail Kulp in House District 8B, Jon Koll (write-in) in House District 12B, Jay McNamar in House District 12A, Shawn Olson in Senate District 8, and Russ Hinrichs in Senate District 12, we can help make this happen.

Tom Obert

Alexandria, MN

