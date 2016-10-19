LETTER: Seniors and nursing home staff benefited

With over 35 years of a career in the nursing home field, I know how important Sen. Westrom's leadership has been at the Capitol, speaking up for us. In 2015, Republicans made rural nursing home funding a huge priority by boosting money to rural nursing homes for $138 million to erase the funding gap that existed between metro vs. rural nursing homes. After years of metro excuses why they couldn't do it, Sen. Westrom along with several colleagues finally were able to prevail on fixing this issue for rural nursing homes — greatly benefiting seniors' care, allowing for better wages and health care for nursing home staff.

Voters need to know. Keep Sen. Westrom working for us on Nov. 8!

Phil Lord

Belgrade, MN

(A paid political letter)