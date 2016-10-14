LETTER: Winners are media and sign companies
To the editor:
I wish that we only had two months for campaigning before a national election. The only winner now is the news media and sign companies that print all the ads. The millions, or should I say billions, could be better spent improving the lives of our citizens, such as feeding the needy, education, improving our highway system, helping our veterans, health coverage for our citizens, and improving state and national parks.
George Davis
Evansville, MN