LETTER: Churches cannot advocate for candidates

The Odells are correct in asserting that churches and pastors have the right to speak out on the moral and public policy issues that are important to their religious beliefs. A line is crossed, however, when churches engage in partisan political activity. By definition, partisanship means actively showing support for a particular political party or candidate for office.

This legal limitation was established by law in 1954 and continues in effect today. The case cited by the Odells of the New York church that fought with the IRS in 1992 for revoking their tax exempt status is factually misrepresented. The IRS did revoke the church's tax exempt status for publicly advocating for a presidential candidate. The Bingingham, NY church sued the IRS for its action and lost in District Court. The case was appealed to the District of Columbia Circuit Court where the church lost again.

Partisan political activity by churches and religious organization contradicts the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that calls for separation of church and state. We should oppose any effort to change that.

Ken Howell

Alexandria, MN