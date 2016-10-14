LETTER: Vote for rural schools and McNamar
To the editor:
Jay McNamar was and will be an experienced voice for education in the Minnesota Legislature. I have known Jay for years as he and I taught together at West Central Area school. He is a model of integrity and competence, both in his teaching career and his community.
Public service has been part of Jay's DNA. He served as mayor of Elbow Lake and has been a leader in his community. And he was a leader for our rural area when he was in the Legislature from 2013-2014. During that time, Jay was part of the DFL majority that invested $660 million in education and paid back the $2.4 billion the GOP had borrowed from our schools.
In 2015, Rep. Backer and the Republicans proposed only $157 million for education — less than a 1 percent increase. We can do better.
This November, I will be voting for our rural schools and for Jay McNamar.
DeAnne Kennedy
Herman, MN
(A paid political letter)