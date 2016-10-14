LETTER: Vote for rural schools and McNamar

Public service has been part of Jay's DNA. He served as mayor of Elbow Lake and has been a leader in his community. And he was a leader for our rural area when he was in the Legislature from 2013-2014. During that time, Jay was part of the DFL majority that invested $660 million in education and paid back the $2.4 billion the GOP had borrowed from our schools.

In 2015, Rep. Backer and the Republicans proposed only $157 million for education — less than a 1 percent increase. We can do better.

This November, I will be voting for our rural schools and for Jay McNamar.

DeAnne Kennedy

Herman, MN

(A paid political letter)