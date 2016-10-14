LETTER: Gail Kulp will be fiscally responsible
To the editor:
This is conservative?
Rep. Mary Franson took $36,993.62 for expenses and per diems in 2015! She took $352.01 more than the Speaker of the House, Kurt Daudt. Unbelievable. That is in addition to her $31,000-plus salary, of course.
Without leadership positions, and not having to travel nearly as far as many other representatives, why and where is Mary spending fourth highest of the 134 representatives? This is not "conservative."
If you want a representative who is working hard to gain your vote, one who will be available to you and certainly someone who will be fiscally responsible and not take exorbitant dollars for herself, vote for Gail Kulp.
Bev Bales
Carlos, MN
(A paid political letter)