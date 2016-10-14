LETTER: Gail Kulp will be fiscally responsible

Without leadership positions, and not having to travel nearly as far as many other representatives, why and where is Mary spending fourth highest of the 134 representatives? This is not "conservative."

If you want a representative who is working hard to gain your vote, one who will be available to you and certainly someone who will be fiscally responsible and not take exorbitant dollars for herself, vote for Gail Kulp.

Bev Bales

Carlos, MN

(A paid political letter)