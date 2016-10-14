LETTER: Backer rubber-stamped buffer bill

In 2015, a handful of politicians wrote the buffer strip legislation behind closed doors and passed it on one of the last nights of session. Rep. Backer participated in those negotiations and voted for the buffer bill that passed. For Backer, defending our rural interests would have meant standing up to his own party and saying, "heck no — I'm not voting for this bill." But that's not what Backer did. He rubber-stamped the buffer bill and sent it on to the governor.

We all want clean water and we all want to do our part. But farmers and ag land owners deserve input on how to improve water quality and a representative in St. Paul that is willing to listen and stand up for us. That's why I am supporting Jay McNamar.

Clariece Brecht

Wheaton, MN

(A paid political letter)