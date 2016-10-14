LETTER: Must vote the DFL ticket

• Support the abolition of the Federal Reserve System.

• Oppose corporate welfare. yet support reducing all corporate tax rates

• Allow unlimited donations to campaigns.

• Oppose a national identification system. yet require a photo ID when voting.

• Would eliminate Local Government Aid.

• Would abolish the U.S. Department of Education.

• Support the repeal of the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.

The above quotes are from the Minnesota 2016 Republican standing platform approved May 21, 2016.

Really, do you agree with the above values? While studying the GOP platform, I can agree with some points, but compared to a study of the Minnesota DFL platform, I must vote the DFL ticket.

Adrian Ledermann

Brandon, MN

(A paid political letter)