LETTER: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic violence can take many forms: physical, mental or sexual. Sometimes domestic violence is silent and not seen, yet still present. Statistics tell us that in the United States a woman is assaulted or beaten every nine seconds. Globally, at least one in three women has been beaten, raped or in some way abused in her lifetime. Studies suggest that up to 10 million children witness some form of domestic violence every year. Men who as children witnessed their parents' domestic violence are twice as likely to abuse their own wives than sons of nonviolent parents.

The question always arises: Why does the abused person stay with or return to an abuser? The answer can be very complex and difficult to understand. Many victims rely on the abuser for economic stability and have no resources for housing or income on their own. The abuser may threaten increased violence toward their victim or other family members. Fear can be very powerful and crippling.

Relationships may at times be uncomfortable because people do not always agree. In a healthy relationship, both people involved can listen to the other and talk honestly. A healthy relationship is not threatening or controlling. People in healthy relationships respect each other and enjoy being together. Any form of physical aggression, verbal abuse, sexual assault or controlling behavior is not acceptable in a healthy relationship.

If you are in an abusive relationship (or think you might be), confidential help is available. Reaching out for help may be scary, but so might the relationship you are in.

Doreen Hanson, PHN, Horizon Public Health

Alexandria, MN

Mahube-Otwa Family Health Program

Some Place Safe

Alexandria, Morris, Glenwood, MN