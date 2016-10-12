LETTER: Now is not the time for change

Almost six years ago, District 8B voters elected Mary Franson to represent them in the Minnesota House. Since taking office, Rep. Franson has proven herself time and time again to be the absolute right person for the job. She has always sought to serve the people of this area first and foremost, and has always been readily available to listen to her constituents.

In her time as our representative, Mary has stood very, very firm on the issues of taxes, keeping child care providers protected from unwanted unionization, fighting for the lives of the unborn. Extremely critical health care concerns borne out of Obamacare, our Second Amendment rights, traditional marriage, wasteful state spending, government corruption, and so much more. She did all this even while sometimes facing brutally disgusting and patently false attacks against her character, which she responded to by taking the high road and not retaliating.

Now is not the time for change. Now, more than ever, we need to stick 100 percent with a proven, trusted, effective representative who has not and will not betray her constituents for anything, nor wilt under vicious opposition. We need to stick with Rep. Mary Franson for District 8B.

Jason Hubred

Alexandria, MN

(A paid political letter)