LETTER: Recommends Christian talk radio

With all the media information coming at us from all directions, it is refreshing to have a radio station whose sole mission is to "assist the church in the new evangelization by providing relevant programming through media platforms to help people bridge the gap between faith and everyday life." That station is called Relevant Radio.

Although the programming is described as "talk radio for Catholic life," it is listened to by Christians of all denominations who are seeking the Christian message. They offer a wide variety of programming throughout the day, some of it is national and some of it is from the local affiliate, 1180-AM, KYES in St. Cloud. They broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A list of the programs can be found on their website, relevantradio.com.

I highly recommend this radio station to everyone: practicing Catholics, fallen-away Catholics, Christians of any denomination, and non-Christians. I have learned so much more about my faith from this medium, because you have a chance to learn from the host of the program in addition to all of the fellow believers, just like me, who call in with questions and comments.

Apparently, I am not the only one who is finding Relevant Radio to be an inspiration and a beacon of hope in a fallen world. Their coverage has doubled in the last two years and they can now be heard on 62 stations in 30 states with 6.5 million listeners. They also can be heard worldwide via streaming audio at relevantradio.com and on their mobile app. The other stations in Minnesota are in the Twin Cities, 1330-AM WLOLA, and a third station has recently started broadcasting from Perham, 100.3-FM KXPM-LP.

Rod Borden

Farwell, MN