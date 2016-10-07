LETTER: Offer kind words and actions

Some of you may have missed her, Patia Jensen's wisdom. "I did have people say to me, 'Everything happens for a reason,' and that made me feel so angry because I felt like there's no reason God would have done this to me."

Please, dear neighbors, do not say, "It is all God's plan," "Everything happens for a reason," or "God needed another angel." Offer, instead, kind and generous words and actions. Tell the grieving that you are so very sorry, mow their lawn, drop off some cookies, or just sit and hold their hand. Be present today and months from now.

David E. Anderson

Alexandria, MN