LETTER: Let your voices be heard

Day after day we as American citizens are experiencing attacks and harassments against our moral and religious principles. We are losing freedoms we have long enjoyed to the ideologies of dictatorship agendas.

The lack of interest, common sense and the reality of relativism have opened the floodgates of evil to enter most all aspects of our lives.

The previous Pope, Benedict XVI, called the greatest problem of our time "moral relativism," a society that rejects absolute truth and embraces the mentality of "you have your truth and I have mine" fosters intolerance and injustice.

If we look back in history and see how country after country has fallen under the hands of enlightened elite and wealthy, there is a definite pattern that is disturbing. We can see it right before our eyes.

Years ago, Bishop Fulton Sheen, now deceased, was a huge proponent against communism. He told how first society is weakened, its moral background broken and when buried in materialism, greed and hate, communism sweeps down upon it like a huge vulture and tears it apart, crushing the civilization and sweeps it into its one-world government.

Wake up, America, before it's too late! Know your candidates and let your voices be heard in the polling booth this November.

Beth Bohannon

Alexandria, MN