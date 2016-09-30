LETTER: Laws should help seriously ill

Your excellent article on civil commitment, highlights a nationwide trend. We now have a mental health system that inversely prioritizes who receives care. The least ill go to the head of the line, and the most seriously mentally ill go to jail and prison.

Rather than laws that offer treatment before tragedy, we have laws that require tragedy to get treatment.

The Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act (H. R. 2646) passed the House with a bipartisan vote of 422-2 and the Senate should pass it as is.

Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken should insist the Senate pass bills to help the most seriously ill and not just bills that improve "mental wellness" in all others. Your terrific article shows why.

DJ Jaffe, Executive Director

Mental Illness Policy Org.

New York, NY