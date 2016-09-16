LETTER: Consider voting Gary Johnson for president

In an election year where most Americans are unhappy with the well-known presidential candidates, there is another option. Gary Johnson, former governor of New Mexico, and his running mate, Bill Weld, former governor of Massachusetts, are running as Libertarians. They both served as successful Republican governors in heavily Democratic states, they both were reelected to second terms by sizable margins, and now they’re polling near 10 percent nationally in the presidential race.

Supporting individual liberty and fiscally conservative policies, Johnson is a refreshingly genuine and viable candidate. In his book, Seven Principles of Good Government, Johnson writes, “Always be honest and tell the truth. It is extremely difficult to do any real damage to people who are willing to tell the truth regardless of the consequences.” That resonates with me.

Johnson has climbed the tallest peak on every continent and now he’s climbing in the polls. Look him up, review his record, and consider Johnson’s own words: “A wasted vote is a vote for someone you don’t believe in.”

This November, don’t vote out of fear. Instead, consider voting for a proven leader with a shot at upsetting the partisan gridlock in Washington. Consider voting for Gary Johnson.

Jared Patterson

Alexandria, MN

(A paid political letter)