LETTER: Social Security becomes more costly with delays

As retirees, we have worked hard for many years and paid into Social Security. Now we receive our return each month in the form of a Social Security payment. For some of us, this money is all we have to pay our bills and buy food each month.

Each year, our Congress “kicks the can down the road” and refuses to collect enough funds to pay back our future retirees. There are many proposed solutions and they would not be hard to implement, although it becomes more costly each year Congress delays.

From each candidate up for election in November, we should know what their position is on strengthening our Social Security system. Please urge legislative candidates to take a stand with regard to Social Security.

If you are just starting your career, your Social Security benefits upon retiring will be up to $10,000 less per year than current retirees are collecting. Ask your congressional candidates to take a stand on the issue of Social Security and remind them of why this issue is important.

Dian and Andy Lopez

Alexandria, MN