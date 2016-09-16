LETTER: REAM annual conference to be held in Alexandria

This is to announce to all area educators, retired educators and PERA members that the Retired Educators Association of Minnesota (REAM) is holding their annual conference on September 26-27 at the Holiday Inn of Alexandria.

The keynote speaker on Monday will be Stearns County District Attorney Jennele P. Kendall, who will speak on one of the foremost social and economic problems of the day: human trafficking.

On Tuesday, the speakers of note will be Laurie F. Hacking, executive director of TRA and members of her staff and Doug Anderson, executive director of PERA. There will be opportunities for informal discussions about pension problems, led by members of the REAM Legislative Committee and REAM volunteer advocates who helped to promote the TRA agenda during the last legislative session. The sessions will also give an objective view of the upcoming legislative session and the importance of the November state and national elections.

Details are listed on the registration form. A copy of the 2016 REAM Conference registration form can be found in the July issue of the REAM News. It may also be found by going to the REAM website www.mnream.org. Select the Newsletters link. Then select the July 2016 issue.

The 2016 elections are most likely the most important that we have witnessed for a long time. Pensions are political and educators must be on top of the problems. We hope to see you there as many important topics pertaining to Minnesota pensions will be discussed.

Paul Ehrhard, REAM Vice President

Alexandria, MN